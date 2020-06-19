Lights add to Hue’s charm at night

VnExpress International
By Thi Quan   June 19, 2020 | 03:39 pm GMT+7
Ancient town Hue’s attractions are even more gorgeous when the lights are turned on at night.
Meridian Gate at night after some rain captured by Dang Tuyen, a local photographer. The gate (Ngo Mon in Vietnamese) is the main gate to the Imperial City, located within the citadel of Hue, Vietnam's former imperial capital.

The yellow lights reflected in the water make the photo even more stunning.

To capture this beautiful moment at the Imperial City, the author said he had calculated the time, the direction of the lights, the angle of the shot, and the movements of people.

From afar, the Imperial City, home to the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), Vietnam's last royal family, looks magnificent.

Chuong Duc Gate (built in 1804) and Hien Nhon Gate (1805), two of the five entrances to the Imperial City in central Vietnam.

Located on the bank of the Huong (Perfume) River in Hue, Nghenh Luong Pavilion was a place where the kings of the Nguyen Dynasty went for a breath of fresh air and enjoying views of the river. It is one of the two attractions in Hue printed on the back of VND50,000 bills.

The rain brings out creatures like this frog.

The ironwood pedestrian bridge with a length of 380 m and width of 4 m was built on the southern bank of the Huong River in February 2019 at a cost of VND64 billion ($2.8 million).

From the walkway along the northern bank, you can admire the beauty of Truong Tien Bridge, which was built in 1899, and is 400 m long and 6 m wide.

The lights on the bridge change colors at night.

Da Vien Bridge seen from the walkway on the river’s northern bank.

A train flashes over the Huong River.

Many tourists choose to come to Hue by train to enjoy the landscapes along the way.

The abandoned Ho Thuy Tien amusement park in Hue under a sky filled with stars. Many foreign tourists praise the place, calling it "a mix of fairy tale and horror movies" because it is beautiful and mysterious at the same time.

Photos by Dang Tuyen

