Lesser known Saigon church boasts imperial lineage

The land on which Hanh Thong Tay Church in Go Vap District was built in 1921 was bought by Denis Le Phat An. He also paid the entire construction cost. An was the uncle of Nam Phuong and son of Le Phat Dat, also known as Huyen Sy, one of the four richest persons in Cochinchina at the time.

Nam Phuong is the wife of Nguyen Phuc Vinh Thuy aka King Bao Dai (reigning 1926 to 1945), the last emperor of Vietnam.