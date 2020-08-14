Late night weddings a Yao community staple

Duong Hoa, sitting between two bridesmaids, enjoys a meal at 11 p.m. before visiting the house of future partner Hoang Dau Huong in Cong Son Commune of Cao Lac District.

Lensman Nguyen Son Tung, a Lang Son Province resident and author of this series of photos, has spent much time learning about the traditonal customs of the local Yao ethnic group in Loc Binh District's Mau Son Commune.