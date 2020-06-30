Lang Song, first place to print books in modern Vietnamese

The printing house is located in Lang Song Church, about 10 km from the center of Quy Nhon Town in south-central Vietnam. The other two printing houses are Tan Dinh in Saigon and Ninh Phu in Hanoi.

The rule of multiple Chinese dynasties had shaped Vietnamese culture and literature from 207 BC to 939 AD. As a result, the official Vietnamese language was written in classical Chinese (Nho), followed by the development of native Vietnamese script (Nom), before the adoption of Quoc Ngu.

Two missionaries, French Alexandre de Rhodes and Portuguese Francisco de Pina, reportedly helped Vietnam develop Quoc Ngu. The writing system, based on the Roman alphabet, was officially adopted in schools and in the administration of Vietnam in 1919.