It’s photo op time as lotuses bloom in central Vietnam

In the central province's Dien Ban Town, growing lotuses and rice are two important vocations. The town has 35 households who grow lotuses on over 50 hectares.
Lotus ponds amidst lush green rice fields is a common sight here. At this time, the flowers are already in bloom and ready to be harvested. People passing through the town during the season get a bonus treat – the fragrance of lotus carried by the breeze.
Photographer and nature lover Nguyen Minh Phuoc has compiled a collection called “Lotus scent in the countryside”.
The lotus which grows in muddy waters is a symbol of purity and the will to strive and prosper in tough situations.
“The petals of a lotus are like the pink cheeks of a woman,” Phuoc said. He did not mention the name of the woman in his photograph.
Lotuses in central Vietnam are usually planted in January and harvested from April to June. In the photo is a well-grown lotus pond located in Da Nang City, 30 km away from Dien Ban Town.
Bloomed lotuses and buds are highly favored as offerings in pagodas and for decoration at homes and in many commercial establishments.
Apart from adding beauty to its surroundings, the lotus has great utilitarian value with almost every part – leaves, petals, stems and seeds used for several purposes including as food and medicine. The leaves are used to wrap food, seeds to make tea and dessert, the petals to lend their scent to green tea and the stems as part of a delicious salad.