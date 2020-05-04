In Central Highlands, people drink coffee on buses

The owner has turned the vehicles into a place where young people can hang out. The café is in Nghia Hung Commune, Chu Pah District, 10 km from Pleiku Town, capital of Gia Lai.
The buses are under giant 100-year-old pine trees and so does not even need the otherwise mandatory large umbrellas.
Tran Thi Trinh, 36 (first right), was delighted to visit the café. It has nice views, good drinks and sitting under the pine trees is relaxing.
Le Thi Nhung (L), a high school freshman, said she often comes here with friends, takes photos by the cool buses and posts them on social media.
The drinks are made in a van. After the coronavirus pandemic break, the café has welcomed back customers, whose numbers could go up to 100 during weekends.
Inside the buses, the original seats have been removed and small tires are painted and fitted with nets for use as chairs. The interiors are colorfully done up.
A group of students from Gia Lai College drink coffee and play music.
“We come here not only for the drinks but also to take good photos, sightsee and enjoy the fresh natural surroundings,” Ksor Thanh, one of the students, said.
From inside the buses, customers can see the emerald Bien Ho tea hill. Bien Ho is one of the oldest tea estates in Gia Lai Province.
“We will spend the profits from this café on protecting and improving the road,” Trinh Dinh Truong, general director of Bien Ho Tea Corp, which runs it, said.
“We will install cameras and lights in this area to prevent any attempt to harm the pine trees. More flowers like daisy and sunflower will be planted here and a replica of a windmill to add to the charm of this place.”