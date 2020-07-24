Hon Kho islet a bespoke Quy Nhon getaway

Hon Kho Islet in Hai Dong Village, Nhon Hai Commune lies about 20 km from the center of Quy Nhon, a coastal town in south-central Binh Dinh Province.

Hai Dong is often referred to as Nhon Hai fishing village. To get here, head out to Thi Nai Bridge from the town center until you hit a big roundabout. A right turn leads you to Nhon Hai.