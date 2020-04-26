Hanoi buses resume service

Bus services resumed after Hanoi eased social distancing restrictions from Thursday.
At 5 a.m., Nguyen Van Minh, who has been a driver of Hanoi Bus Enterprise for 24 years, began working after staying at home for almost four weeks. Minh and his colleagues described the feeling of returning to work as “better than Tet,” the Lunar New Year festival.
All seats in the bus carry a reminder for passengers to maintain distance from each other. According to new regulations of Hanoi Transport Corporation, a bus cannot carry more than 50 percent of its capacity and no more than 20 people (18 passengers, driver and co-driver).
Since the Covid-19 situation remains complicated, Hanoi recommends that people not use public transportation if it is not really necessary. The number of passengers is low these days, so the frequency of operations has decreased.
During the days of social distancing, buses in Hanoi were used to transport people back to their hometown after quarantine.
At the end of the day, all buses will be sprayed and wiped with alcohol before entering the station.
Carrying a 20-liter bottle filled with disinfectant, Nghia, an employee of Hanoi Bus Enterprise, said that this is a new job he has been given on reopening. On average, the disinfection process takes three minutes per vehicle and he cleans 35 to 40 vehicles every night.
At 10:45 p.m. Friday, the last bus arrived at Hanoi Bus Enterprise's parking lot.
Chu Ngoc Thang, deputy head of the enterprise's human resource department, said 80 percent of the buses are still unused, but staff start the engine every day and take it around the terminal to avoid battery damage