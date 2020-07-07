Grasshopper hunt a favored summer pastime in central Vietnam

Nguyen Thi Hoa, 47, a resident of Quynh Luu Commune, said it takes about two hours each day to drive from Nghe An to Ha Tinh where she works six hours a day to catch about three kilograms of grasshoppers.

Young grasshoppers are sold at VND250,000 ($11) per kilogram and brought to Da Nang to sell as bird food. Adults are often sold for VND150,000 per kilogram to local restaurants. "I collect between VND300,000 and 500,000 ($13-22) a day," Hoa said.