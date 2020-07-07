Don’t dig your own grave, build it yourself

The tomb of Truong Vinh Ky (1837 - 1898) stands on a land lot of about 2,000 square meters at the intersection of Tran Hung Dao and Tran Binh Trong streets in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ky was a well known politician, writer, and social scientist of the 19th century in Vietnam. Also known as Petrus Ky, he spoke at least 10 languages and is survived by more than 100 works in literature, history, geography, dictionary and translation.