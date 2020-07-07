Don’t dig your own grave, build it yourself

The tomb of Truong Vinh Ky (1837 - 1898) stands on a land lot of about 2,000 square meters at the intersection of Tran Hung Dao and Tran Binh Trong streets in Ho Chi Minh City.
Ky was a well known politician, writer, and social scientist of the 19th century in Vietnam. Also known as Petrus Ky, he spoke at least 10 languages and is survived by more than 100 works in literature, history, geography, dictionary and translation.
The main gate to the tomb is on Tran Hung Dao Street, District 5. Although he was Christian, the gate and other aspects reveal a strong Buddhist influence. The gate has three roof layers and curved roof corners like pagodas and temples.
The 50-square-meter tomb house was built in a French architectural style, while the details carry both Eastern and Western motifs.
From the cross atop the tomb, fish-scale tiles with embossed dragon carvings flow down on all sides.
The entrance of the tomb reads: "Fons Vitae Eruditio Possidentis" in Latin. It can be translated roughly as “Knowledge is a source of life for those who own it.”
There are three doors and five walls with ventilation openings. Chinese writings can be found on either side of the doors.
There are three tombs in the mausoleum. Truong Vinh Ky’s in the middle and the others are that of his wife Vuong Thi Tho and his son Truong Vinh The.
Truong Vinh Ky’s tomb reads J.B. Petrus Truong Vinh Ky. It mentions the year of his death and adds a few lines about his family background. His French religious name was given to him as a child when he was born in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.