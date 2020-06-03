Discover giant sinkhole in Vietnam’s Phong Nha-Ke Bang cave system

Kong Collapse is a sinkhole of the Tiger Cave of Phong Nha-Ke Bang. It made headlines recently about whether this is the biggest sinkhole in the world or not.

However, there are not enough evidences to prove this, since the depth of the sinkhole has only been measured by the explorers, not the cave experts. The depth that the explorers measured at Kong Collapse is 450 m, with three entrances to it.