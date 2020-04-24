VnExpress International
Da Nang back on track after social distancing relaxation

By Nguyen Dong   April 24, 2020 | 03:44 pm GMT+7
Da Nang is regaining its bustle after the easing of the semi-lockdown though certain restrictions and precautions remain in place.
After the city government announced an easing of social distancing requirements on Wednesday night, people are allowed to go to the beach again.

From March 28 to April 22, officials had the beach guarded to prevent people from gathering there and fined those not wearing masks.

The bridge over the Han River was filled with traffic on Thursday morning in contrast to the deserted appearance of the last three weeks.

People are allowed to walk along the Han River, exercise and sightsee.

Han Market has reopened though many shops remain closed because this traditional market is mainly meant for tourists.

The city has allowed hotels to reopen. Visitors from Hanoi and HCMC no longer have to be quarantined. Many hotels are preparing to welcome guests again. But karaoke parlors, bars, pubs, cinemas, massage parlors, swimming pools, museums, monuments, and festivals are still waiting for permission to restart.

Museums are still closed though staff are working, cleaning and preserving artifacts.

Religious places are not allowed to organize activities with 20 people or more. Chicken Church, a popular tourist destination for foreigners, remains closed.

Coffee shops and small eateries in the city's center (Hai Chau and Thanh Khe districts) are again crowded. But some restaurants still only sell takeout.

"The city does not allow gatherings of more than 20 people, so opening the restaurant does not guarantee profits," the manager of a restaurant on Vo Nguyen Giap Street said.

People have started flocking to Son Tra Peninsula. But border guards, rangers and police officers man the checkpoint and only allow people to enter for "necessary purposes".

