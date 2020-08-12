Curves of Con Dao Islands

In late June, travel blogger Ngo Tran Hai An, also known as Quy Coc Tu, traveled to Con Dao with his partner and daughter. Hearing from the grapevine how picturesque the roads around the islands were, the family decided to explore and capture special moments along the way.
During the five-day trip, two days were sunny and the rest doused with erratic rain. Hai An described the heat on Con Dao as “brutal”. “We covered ourselves from head to toe but it was still too hot,” he said.
The road on the way from the airport to the center of Con Dao.
"Sometimes I went tens of kilometers before taking a satisfactory photo. There were places where I could only take photos in the morning, and others only in the afternoon,” Hai An said.
A quiet coastline.
“The roads are surprisingly beautiful, we were reluctant to leave the scenery and move on,” the blogger said.
A road called Tay Bac (Northwest) leads to Mui Ca Map, or Shark Cape, known for its smooth sand and rugged cliff. This is a highly recommended spot to witness the sunrise and camp.
The Northwest road is still under construction and not yet open for tourism so visitors need permission to enter. The road also penetrates the Con Dao National Park, which explains the lushness on either side. The blogger and his family relied on an acquaintance who helped them gain access to the road.
The family encountered many animals like monkeys and lizards during the tour. The road is designed in a circle and passes famous landmarks on Con Dao.
The way to Dam Port where Con Son welcomes visitors from the outside world is about 11 km long.
Located in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, around 230 kilometers (143 miles) southeast of Ho Chi Minh City, Con Dao Archipelago, which includes 16 islands, was named by Vogue Paris among the most 'beautiful secret' winter escapes.
Con Dao held political prisoners during the French colonial era, while the Saigon regime imprisoned opponents in its infamous cells, or "tiger cages" during the Vietnam War.
Photos by Ngo Tran Hai An