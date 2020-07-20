VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Coastal town Phan Thiet, a place to take great photos

By Hoang Nguyen    July 20, 2020 | 02:20 pm GMT+7
A Vietnamese travel blogger travels to the southern town of Phan Thiet and shoots some stunning pictures.
Coastal town Phan Thiet, a place to take great photos

Blogger Ngo Tran Hai An made a trip to Phan Thiet in June with 10 stops and many wonderful moments.

Coastal town Phan Thiet, a place to take great photos

An poses on the ‘lonely tree’ 500 m from Bau Trang Lake. It's the only tree in this area, hence the name.

Coastal town Phan Thiet, a place to take great photos

This photo was taken at a crossroad on the way from Hon Rom Island to Bau Trang Lake. The sun really added more exposure to the photo.

Coastal town Phan Thiet, a place to take great photos

An tosses sea shells to create a unique look for the picture.

Coastal town Phan Thiet, a place to take great photos

“On the way from Hon Rom Island to Bau Trang are many places like this, suitable for taking photos,” An says.

Coastal town Phan Thiet, a place to take great photos

A view of the Ong Dia stone reef on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Road. In the early afternoon, when the tide goes down, it creates pools between the big stones.

Coastal town Phan Thiet, a place to take great photos

An says the beach is usually the place where people go for creative photos. He suggests putting the phone camera in burst mode and pose constantly to shoot many pictures in various poses like this one on Ham Tien Beach.

Coastal town Phan Thiet, a place to take great photos

Bau Trang, a freshwater lake surrounded by tall sand dunes, is a must-visit place in Phan Thiet. It is situated 60 km from the town's center.

Coastal town Phan Thiet, a place to take great photos

The road from Ham Tien Beach to beach town Mui Ne with the boundless blue sky and sea is also a great spot for photos.

Coastal town Phan Thiet, a place to take great photos

Since it was a summer trip, the weather was often quite sunny, enabling the photos to gain more exposure and contrast.

Coastal town Phan Thiet, a place to take great photos

Even a flamboyant tree by the road can make a good picture with this blue sky background.

Related News:

Tags:

beach

dune

Phan Thiet

photo

Vietnam

coastal city

 

Read more

Hanoi’s Old Quarter reels under Covid-19 blows

Three Vietnam hotels make global best list

Top central Vietnam attractions empty out over fresh coronavirus threat

Eight Saigon hotels to lodge foreign experts in quarantine

Fresh Covid-19 outbreak renews Da Nang travel agent blues

Southernmost village: Life beyond the threshold

Kon Tum hidden charm of Central Highlands

Bumper shrimp sauce of life in Thua Thien-Hue

 
go to top