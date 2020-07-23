Central coast town haven for endangered birds

The 500 hectare Dam River, about four kilometers from the center of Tam Ky Town in coastal Quang Nam Province, boasts a diverse system of fauna and flora.
Asian openbills, scientifically known as Anatomus oscitans, and listed in Vietnam's Red Book, have recently visited the river to forage.
Every morning, the flock arrives looking for yellow snails, frogs, crabs, and large insects along the river or surrounding rice fields. Yellow snails, a favorite on the menu, are said to have often destroyed local rice crops until the birds made their appearance.
The white bird has a 10-cm beak. Its feet are light red, each about 20 cm long. Boasting a large wing span, an Asian openbill typically weighs over one kg.
At dusk, the birds fly away to find shelter and return to the river the next morning for food, a perfect time of day for tourists to explore the area.
Local authorities have issued a ban on hunting the birds and planted various trees in an attempt to protect them.
Local officials see the river as a big park. The central province has collaborated with a number of international and domestic organizations to conduct research and develop and restore the river ecosystem for preservation purposes as a vital part of local tourism.