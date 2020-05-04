VnExpress International
Bougainvillea adds rosy tint to Vietnam’s central coast

By Ngo Dong, Tam Linh   May 4, 2020 | 04:11 pm GMT+7
With the advent of summer, Bougainvillea sets Nha Trang on Vietnam’s central coast simmering.
Known as a summer destination with white sandy beaches and clear blue water, Nha Trang Town in Khanh Hoa Province has also garnered attention with its canopies of blooming pink Bougainvillea (paper flowers).

The most beautiful time to witness Bougainvillea in Nha Trang is from March to June as it colors sidewalks, parks, workplaces, schools and even households.

The big tree on Tran Hung Dao Street is a favorite place for residents to relax or simply take a quick nap.

The average Bougainvillea trees in Nha Trang has an average height of one to three meters.

A Bougainvillea in front of a primary school on Hoang Dieu Street is a favorite spot for students to take photos.

Bach Thai Buoi Street is known as the most beautiful road with Bougainvillea in Nha Trang. The street is 200 m long and boasts about 60 Bougainvillea trees, planted in 2000.

Tran Phu coastal park, with many paper flower trees, is unusually quiet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A small paper flower tree by the beach provides more shade than the big Malabar almond tree in the background.

Pink paper flowers are common along Dinh Tien Hoang Road, at Cau Da Pier and of course the coastal beach road.

