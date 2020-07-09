Bird-eye views accentuate paradisiacal beauty of Lan Ha Bay

Part of Lan Ha Bay from above the clouds early in the morning.
The bay in Hai Phong City covers an area of over 7,000 hectares, surrounding the Cat Ba Archipelago and adjacent to world-famous Ha Long Bay.
Sunlight seeps through thick clouds over green limestone islands that dot the bay. A member of the World's Most Beautiful Bays Club (MBBW), Lan Ha has 400 big and small islands.
Adding to the Lan Ha Bay spectacle is the Cai Beo floating village, located in the middle of a limestone valley. This is one of the largest such villages in the country, with 300 households living on floating homes, living off aquaculture and fishing.
Visiting and spending time in Cai Beo, getting to know the locals, their way of life and the history of the village is an experience to remember.
According to a study by the Vietnam Institute of Archeology, Cai Beo is the most important coastal and island archaeological site currently in the northeast of Vietnam. People in the area used to live off catching fish and oysters about 7,000 years ago.
Lan Ha’s inclusion in the list of the most beautiful bays in the world by MBBW in January 2020 has further boosted its profile as a vacation destination among both domestic and international visitors.
Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio of the Titanic fame in May posted a 58-second video on Instagram that captures the beauty of Lan Ha Bay from above. He described this place as a "paradise". However, DiCaprio also noted that the bay was threatened by plastic waste, unsustainable tourism activities and climate change.
Lan Ha Bay settles down for the night at sunset. The reflection of sunset colors in its waters adds another dimension to its stunning beauty.
The emerald and jade green hues of the bay make it an exquisite work of art by nature. Several caves add a sense of mystery.
A tour of Lan Ha Bay should include the Luon Cave, the Cai Beo fishing village, the Viet Hai fishing village, Nam Cat Island, Monkey Island, Van Boi Beach and Chuong Island.
When night falls, visitors can put their feet up and enjoy a great meal of grilled otter clam, salted roasted crab or poached lobster with a glass or two of wine.