Backpacker favorite Quy Nhon a picturesque treat

Thi Nai Lagoon in Quy Nhon Town of south-central Vietnam's Binh Dinh Province.
Quy Nhon’s emergence as a tourism hotspot is relatively recent, and its popularity keeps increasing among both domestic and foreign visitors. In 2017, British newspaper The Guardian listed Quy Nhon as one of the top 10 ideal destinations for winter holidays. Last month, the town was named in the list of 20 best backpacking destinations by Hostelworld, a global online booking platform.
Looking like kits flying in the sky, these big nets provide a rich catch of shrimp and fish in Thi Nai Lagoon.
This is a large saltwater lagoon, covering more than 5,000 hectares in the southeast of Binh Dinh. The lagoon stretches from north of Tuy Phuoc District to Quy Nhon where it meets the sea.
Quy Nhon as seen from the 600 m high Vung Chua mountain.
Photographer Trinh, a Quy Nhon resident, said locals call this mountain a "plateau in the middle of a coastal town" and never tire of saying it is the best vantage spot in town. Many visitors chose to have a picnic here and watch the sunrise or sunset.
Flyboarders show off their skill at a performance last April at the Ghenh Rang - Tien Sa Tourism Area, about four km southeast of downtown Quy Nhon.
The area has many popular destinations like the Bai Trung beach, Tien Sa beach, and grave of Han Mac Tu, a talented Vietnamese poet. Tu’s poems emerged during the 1920s-30s as the heartbroken voice of a young soul. He had contracted leprosy, then an incurable disease, in 1937 and spent the rest of his life at Quy Hoa Leprosy Village. He died two years later, just 28 years old.
A section of Thi Nai Bridge connecting Quy Nhon with Phuong Mai Peninsula. It takes visitors to several attractions like Eo Gio, Ky Co and Phuong Mai sand dunes.
Phuong Mai Peninsula is home to a wind farm with six turbines, covering an area of 122 hectares in Nhon Hoi Economic Zone, Cat Tien Commune, Phu Cat District.
The Trung Luong beach in the Trung Luong Picnic Area in Cat Tien Commune, Phu Cat District, about 30 km east of Quy Nhon.
Nhon Hai Peninsula, which is an ideal place to go snorkeling. The 20km long road that connects downtown Quy Nhon with the peninsula is lined with acacia and eucalyptus trees, an attraction on its own.
A view of the Nhon Hai fishing village, with houses packed like sardines. The plethora of dwellings gives foreign tourists many accommodation options.
Tourists on serviced boats near Kho Islet in Nhon Hai. Visits can rent a canoe to visit the islet for VND300,000 ($13) per person. Swimming, diving and seafood dishes are local attractions.
A fisherman in a coracle appears to be navigating through a forest in Nhon Hai. The forest is actually brown algae, a type of seaweed that grows to heights of 40-60 cm.