A cultivated look at northern Vietnam contours

Nghiem Dinh Chinh, a photographer from Hanoi, said he was mesmerized by the stunning beauty of the terraced fields so he decided to make a photo set of them.
When the first summer rains drop, water runs from the ravines down to the terraces, marking the start of the rice planting season.
The terraced fields here are located at a height of 2,000 meters.
Ta Van Village, home to the H’mong and Giay, lies about eight kilometers from Sa Pa, a popular resort town in Lao Cai Province.
Thien Sinh Valley rice terraces bid farewell to the light.
Besides Lao Cai, rice fields in Mu Cang Chai Town, Yen Bai Province are not to be missed during planting season, which occurs slightly later in Lao Cai.