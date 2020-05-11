VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

A cultivated look at northern Vietnam contours

By Nghiem Dinh Chinh, Huynh Phuong   May 11, 2020 | 08:27 pm GMT+7
In May, Vietnam's northern highland terraces lure scores of light stalkers as the rice planting season starts.
A cultivated look at northern Vietnam contours

Nghiem Dinh Chinh, a photographer from Hanoi, said he was mesmerized by the stunning beauty of the terraced fields so he decided to make a photo set of them.

When the first summer rains drop, water runs from the ravines down to the terraces, marking the start of the rice planting season.

The terraced fields here are located at a height of 2,000 meters.

A cultivated look at northern Vietnam contours

In Muong Hum Valley, Bat Xat District of Lao Cai Province, terraces stand ready for cultivation

A cultivated look at northern Vietnam contours

Muong Hum terraces are usually flooded in May and June.

A cultivated look at northern Vietnam contours

Some fields are already plowed and cultivated.

A cultivated look at northern Vietnam contours

H’mong ethnic minority farmers waste little time working their fields.

A cultivated look at northern Vietnam contours

H’mong, Tay and Giay ethnic communities often utilize buffalos to harrow and level their fields.

A cultivated look at northern Vietnam contours

Ta Van Village, home to the H’mong and Giay, lies about eight kilometers from Sa Pa, a popular resort town in Lao Cai Province.

A cultivated look at northern Vietnam contours

Thien Sinh Valley, Y Ty Commune, Lao Cai Province basks in the varied hues of sunset.

A cultivated look at northern Vietnam contours

Thien Sinh Valley rice terraces bid farewell to the light.

Besides Lao Cai, rice fields in Mu Cang Chai Town, Yen Bai Province are not to be missed during planting season, which occurs slightly later in Lao Cai.

A cultivated look at northern Vietnam contours

An all too familiar scene in Mu Cang Chai – where locals and animals have toiled for generations under the bronze end of day.

Related News:
Tags: terraced rice fields northern Vietnam Sapa
 
Read more

Hanoi attractions reopen with restrictions

Escape to Dong Nai for weekend camping

Hanoi airport ranks among world’s 100 best for fifth consecutive year

Vietnamese photographer wins Agora's Spring photo contest

Experience the raw beauty of central Vietnam's Mai Nha Island

Vietnam considers partial resumption of international flights

Visit Vietnam after Covid-19 crisis, exhorts US travel magazine

Ba Ria-Vung Tau reopens beaches

 
go to top