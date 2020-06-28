VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

800-year-old tower worships fairy

By Quynh Tran   June 28, 2020 | 11:45 am GMT+7
The 12th century Nhan Tower in south-central Vietnam stands where legendary fairy Thien Y A Na taught locals farming and weaving.
800-year-old tower worships fairy

The Nhan Tower in Tuy Hoa Town of coastal Phu Yen Province is one of the few Cham towers still intact in Vietnam.

The tower was built on the eastern slope of Nhan Mountain, situated 64 m above sea level, named after the many local swallows or chim nhan in Vietnamese that nest here.

The tower was erected in honor of legendary fairy Thien Y A Na who is said to have descended from heaven to instruct the Cham ethnic people in plowing and weaving.

800-year-old tower worships fairy

The 24-meter-high tower consists of three parts: base, body and pinnacle.

800-year-old tower worships fairy

The pinnacle has four corners that resemble lotus buds, while at the stands a monolithic rock symbolizing Linga, a male being symbolizing Shiva, one of three supreme Hindu deities.

800-year-old tower worships fairy

After centuries, the tower is tinged with moss.

800-year-old tower worships fairy

The Nhan Tower is built entirely of solid bricks, shown by research to be lightweight, durable, and more compressive than normal equivalents.

So far, it is still a mystery how the Cham people managed to hide the joints between bricks.

800-year-old tower worships fairy

Both base and body are square, symbolizing the earth.

The body is 10.5 m wide and 9.3 m high, connecting the base and pinnacle to symbolizes the joining of heaven, earth and humans.

800-year-old tower worships fairy

The tower has only one door, which is nearly two meters high and faces East.

800-year-old tower worships fairy

The internal layout features an altar for the fairy. Visitors must remove their shoes before entry.

800-year-old tower worships fairy

There is no light coming from the top of the tower.

800-year-old tower worships fairy

The Nhan Tower overlooks Tuy Hoa Town, the coast, and Hung Vuong Bridge spanning the mouth of Da Rang River. The tower was ranked a Special National Monument in 2018.

Related News:

Tags:

Cham tower in Phu Yen

Phu Yen

South Central Vietnam

 

Read more

Vietnam's beauty comes to life through lens of Saigon photographer

H1 foreign arrivals plummet 56 pct

Hue Imperial Citadel reveals new gates

Single handed dreamer conquers world's largest cave

Irresponsible tourists damage coral reefs in central Vietnam

Lesser known Saigon church boasts imperial lineage

With coronavirus under control, Vietnam and New Zealand see different travel trends

Locals strip off the heat at Ke Go Reservoir

 
go to top