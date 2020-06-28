800-year-old tower worships fairy

The Nhan Tower in Tuy Hoa Town of coastal Phu Yen Province is one of the few Cham towers still intact in Vietnam.
The tower was built on the eastern slope of Nhan Mountain, situated 64 m above sea level, named after the many local swallows or chim nhan in Vietnamese that nest here.
The tower was erected in honor of legendary fairy Thien Y A Na who is said to have descended from heaven to instruct the Cham ethnic people in plowing and weaving.
The pinnacle has four corners that resemble lotus buds, while at the stands a monolithic rock symbolizing Linga, a male being symbolizing Shiva, one of three supreme Hindu deities.
The Nhan Tower is built entirely of solid bricks, shown by research to be lightweight, durable, and more compressive than normal equivalents.
So far, it is still a mystery how the Cham people managed to hide the joints between bricks.
Both base and body are square, symbolizing the earth.
The body is 10.5 m wide and 9.3 m high, connecting the base and pinnacle to symbolizes the joining of heaven, earth and humans.