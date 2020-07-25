VnExpress International
Beach hub gets make-over ahead of VnExpress Marathon

By Nguyen Dong    July 25, 2020 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
Streets across central town Quy Nhon, set to host VnExpress Marathon on Sunday, have been cleared up and decorated with flowers and banners.
Private vehicles have been banned from entering the area near Nguyen Tat Thanh Square since Friday to prepare for the marathon, taking runners through the most picturesque scenery in Quy Nhon, capital of Binh Dinh Province.

Two participants familiarize themselves with the streets of the coastal town.

VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon is one of the earliest races to be held in Vietnam amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign athletes have arrived in Quy Nhon since Friday to prepare for Sunday's marathon.

Before the racing day, an opening ceremony and festival will take place on Saturday evening, including a seaside music festival and other performances.

Athletes warm-up while looking for their names on a giant screen on Nguyen Tat Thanh Square.

The event will include five kilometer, 10 kilometer, 21 kilometer (half marathon), and 42 kilometer (full marathon) distances, similar to last year's tournament.

Organizers, VnExpress and Binh Dinh People's Committee, have completed decorating the square, the starting point of the race.

Quy Nhon is dubbed the ‘Maldives Vietnam’ thanks to its sandy beaches and crystal turquoise waters.

Banners promoting the marathon are strung up along the various routes.

Pots of fresh flowers have been placed along downtown streets to beautify the town.

This is the second time Quy Nhon hosts the event.

"We are excited as the race will promote the town’s tourism image," said Phong, a local resident.

The sidewalk on Vo Nguyen Giap Street boasts brand new paving.

Thi Nai Bridge will be bisected to separate runners from oncoming traffic, and so avoid congestion.

Carrying the message "Run with the sea and sun," VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon 2020 offers participants and their families a fresh experience in the coastal town, where they can enjoy local specialties alongside golden sands embracing the sea.

Nguyen Tat Thanh Street is lined by green trees to help runners keep their cool amid the summer heat.

Male and female champions will receive prizes worth VND120 million ($5,210), including VND15 million from organizers, VND15 million from the sponsor - Hung Thinh Land - one Nike coupon, one Garmin Forerunner 945 watch and one Bkav Bphone B86s each.

VnExpress will also organize VnExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight on August 22 and VnExpress Marathon Hue on September 6.

