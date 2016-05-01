Vietnam’s top officials eat fish to calm the public on toxic waters phobia
May 1, 2016 | 11:43 am GMT+7
In an uncommon move, communications minister and top officials from central provinces have publicly eaten local seafood or gone for a swim in the sea in an effort to offset rumors that the sea in the area is poisoned.
Mass fish deaths in four coastal provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue have spurred public concern over the safety of local beaches and seafood. Investigation on the cause of the phenomenon is ongoing.