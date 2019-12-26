Tragedy and triumph in Vietnam: A 2019 pictorial flashback

Apocalyptic parting: A group of boys play tag between parting waves. An art installation built with more than 168,000 used straws highlighted the environmental apocalypse wrought by Vietnam's overuse of plastic, especially single-use plastic. The project, called "Parting of the Plastic Sea," held in Saigon during the last week of January, was an initiative of Benjamin Von Wong, a Canadian artist.

His first social impact project in Vietnam was organized by Zero Waste Saigon, a Saigon-based NGO that aims to raise awareness about the waste created by single use plastic and offering eco friendly solutions in Vietnam. ZWS and Wong believe the consequences of massive amounts of plastic used and dumped into landfills and oceans will be faced and felt by future generations. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen.