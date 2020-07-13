The saviors of Patient 91

Vietnam's most critically ill Covid-19 patient, 43-year-old Stephen Cameron, a Scottish pilot in Ho Chi Minh City, was declared fully recovered from the disease on July 6 and repatriated Sunday. After spending nearly four months in treatment, the longest period for any Covid-19 case in Vietnam, "Patient 91" finally returned home safe and sound.

Doctor Nguyen Thanh Phong, head of the Infectious Diseases Department D at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases, directly treated Cameron. When he was first admitted on March 18, he had a viral load higher than average, among other factors, clear warning signs of a potentially complicated Covid-19 case. Medical experts throughout Vietnam then banded together in online group chats to monitor his situation should things head south, Phong said.

"The patient went through several critical periods, with complications arising one after another, like the 'cytokine storm,' a Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia syndrome, blood clotting disorder and lung infection. We had to treat him and research medical documents at the same time to apply an appropriate regimen and specialized blood thinners," he said.