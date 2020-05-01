Soldiers help farmers harvest rice in flood-ravaged central Vietnam

Unusually heavy rain in the last days of April have damaged over 10,000 hectares of rice fields in the districts of Quang Dien, Phong Dien and Phu Vang. Farmers are unable to use harvesters in this condition and have to do the harvesting manually.
To help the farmers in distress, young soldiers spent the Reunification Day and Labor Day national holidays (Thursday and Friday) harvesting rice in the three hard hit districts. They were deputed to the task by the Thua Thien-Hue Military Headquarters.
A soldier who hurt himself while using the sickle gets first aid. For many, it was the first time they were doing this job.
They also use boats to transfer the rice from water-logged fields to a dry area. Walking in the muddy fields is particularly difficult.
Harvesting rice in water logged fields requires much more strength and the soldiers have their task cut out for them.
Hoang Quynh, 59, a farmer, said that 5,000 square meters of his family farm have been damaged by the rain.
“Without these soldiers, we don’t know when the harvesting will finish.”