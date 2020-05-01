VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Soldiers help farmers harvest rice in flood-ravaged central Vietnam

By Vo Thanh   May 1, 2020 | 04:22 pm GMT+7
Almost 700 soliders have been sent to three districts in Thua Thien-Hue Province to help harvest rice fields damaged by heavy rain.
Soldiers help farmers harvest rice in flood-ravaged central Vietnam

Unusually heavy rain in the last days of April have damaged over 10,000 hectares of rice fields in the districts of Quang Dien, Phong Dien and Phu Vang. Farmers are unable to use harvesters in this condition and have to do the harvesting manually.

Soldiers help farmers harvest rice in flood-ravaged central Vietnam

To help the farmers in distress, young soldiers spent the Reunification Day and Labor Day national holidays (Thursday and Friday) harvesting rice in the three hard hit districts. They were deputed to the task by the Thua Thien-Hue Military Headquarters.

Soldiers help farmers harvest rice in flood-ravaged central Vietnam

A soldier who hurt himself while using the sickle gets first aid. For many, it was the first time they were doing this job.

Soldiers help farmers harvest rice in flood-ravaged central Vietnam

A solider carries harvested rice on his shoulders in 30 degrees Celsius heat.

Soldiers help farmers harvest rice in flood-ravaged central Vietnam

They also use boats to transfer the rice from water-logged fields to a dry area. Walking in the muddy fields is particularly difficult.

Soldiers help farmers harvest rice in flood-ravaged central Vietnam

Harvesting rice in water logged fields requires much more strength and the soldiers have their task cut out for them.

Soldiers help farmers harvest rice in flood-ravaged central Vietnam

Hoang Quynh, 59, a farmer, said that 5,000 square meters of his family farm have been damaged by the rain.

“Without these soldiers, we don’t know when the harvesting will finish.”

Soldiers help farmers harvest rice in flood-ravaged central Vietnam

Rice stalks are bunched alongside the rice fields to dry before being taken to the farmer’s houses.

Soldiers help farmers harvest rice in flood-ravaged central Vietnam

Soldiers are set to continue the work until Sunday before returning to their barracks.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnam soliders harvest rice Vietnam rice harvest army Vietnam Hue
Read more

VnExpress photos: Vietnam in April

Three Covid-19 patients recover from severe condition

Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases for six days

Vietnam goes six days straight with zero fresh Covid-19 cases

Northern hospital discharges Hmong teen

Mekong Delta's reservoir of abundance runs dry

Coronavirus: Vietnam reports no community transmission in 14 days

Hanoi to reopen schools and colleges next week

 
go to top