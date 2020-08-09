Soldiers, civilians turn full time cooks to feed the quarantined

45 soldiers and dozens of volunteers in the central province's Phu Vang District have been spending most of their time in recent days cooking for 888 people at a quarantine facility, helping them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most people quarantined in the facility, located at the dormitory complex of a college in Phu Vang, are from neighboring Da Nang City and those returning from overseas.

Da Nang is now the country's Covid-19 epicenter with 243 active case. Since July 25, the country has recorded 355 domestic cases in 13 localities, all linked to the city, a top tourist attraction.