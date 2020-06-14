Lychee trade a juicy Vietnamese livelihood

Lychees are packed carefully before shipping. This lychee batch is expected to end up in China.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnamese lychees are mainly exported to China, but smaller quantities also go to countries in the Middle East and the EU, Australia, Canada, Japan, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and the U.S.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc earlier this month granted permission for 307 Chinese traders to enter Vietnam to buy lychees in Bac Giang, following quarantine of 14 days as a Covid-19 preventive measure.