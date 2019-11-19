Hoa Binh power plant, construction of the 20th century

Built in the Da River basin in the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh, at the time of its conception in 1979, Hoa Binh was the largest hydroelectric plant in Southeast Asia.

It has a significant place in history. The plant was built during the country's transition period, fresh from the end of the Vietnam War, a trade embargo by the U.S. and a fight against the genocidal Pol Pot regime in Cambodia, and a border war with China looming.