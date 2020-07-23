Hanoi's biggest landfill is running out of space

Built in 1990, the Nam Son waste treatment complex in Soc Son District spans over 157 ha and is divided into two phases. The first phase included 10 trash burial slots spanning over 83 ha, while the second one included eight slots spanning over 73 ha, including technical and service infrastructure. All first phase slots have now been filled.

The landfill's southern area, spanning 36 ha, has six trash burial slots and has been operational since 2015, with a capacity of around five million m3 of trash. All these slots were filled by 2019, prompting Hanoi People's Committee to allow Hanoi Urban Environment Company (Urenco) to add two more slots and make use of the gaps between old ones to increase capacity.

Meanwhile, the landfill's northern area, part of the second phase, has not commenced construction due to clearance problems prevalent since 2015. It would span 37 ha and have two trash burial slots with a capacity of 1.9 million m3.