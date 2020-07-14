Hanoi airport taxies towards upgraded runways

The project is divided into several phases as it is being implemented with the airport still functioning actively. From July 1 to 26, the airport has closed runway 1A and taxiway S7, leaving all aircraft to operate on runway 1B.

During this time, workers will build a new S7B taxiway next to the taxiway S7. From July 26, runway 1A will reopen and runway 1B will be closed for upgrade work until the end of the year.

Work will keep happening on a rotation basis until the end of 2021.