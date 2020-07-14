Hanoi airport taxies towards upgraded runways

The overall project involves renovating and upgrading both 11L/29R runway (1A, outdoors) and 11R / 29L runway (1B, near the tarmac); as also building three new rapid exit taxiways. Indicator lights, a drainage system and other flight management facilities will also be installed.
The project is divided into several phases as it is being implemented with the airport still functioning actively. From July 1 to 26, the airport has closed runway 1A and taxiway S7, leaving all aircraft to operate on runway 1B.
During this time, workers will build a new S7B taxiway next to the taxiway S7. From July 26, runway 1A will reopen and runway 1B will be closed for upgrade work until the end of the year.
Work will keep happening on a rotation basis until the end of 2021.
A huge X has been placed on the closed 1A runway. The X lights up so that pilots can see it from three miles away. The no-entry sign is placed as regulated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
Land rollers work on the new taxiway S7B, which will be 23-meter wide. It will have four layers: a gravel macadam layer, a cement concrete layer on top, toppled by two more layers of asphalt concrete, each 14 centimeters thick.
On runway 1B, workers will replace the old concrete layer with a layer of reinforced concrete at least 38 cm thick.
Concrete is poured at the taxiway S7B construction site Monday. The Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, the project contractor, is deploying three shifts, each with approximately 30 workers.
A group of workers install optical cables and wires.
Nguyen Quang Trung, a field official working for Thang Long Project Management Board, the representative of the project’s investor, said the project management board has arranged a supervisor to monitor the construction 24/24. All project stakeholders meet once a day to assess the progress. The work is currently happening on schedule.
A new sewer system gets installed. Dinh Hoang Lam, managing director of the flight zone at Noi Bai, said construction workers and airport officials are working together to ensure flight safety as well as the project’s progress.
A flight takes off close to the construction site. The frequency of flights has been reduced from 32 to 27 per hour because of the upgrade work.
The use of just one runway means that there are times when five to six airplanes queue up to takeoff.
The first phase of Noi Bai airport upgrade project with a total investment of VND2.03 trillion ($87.4 million) will be completed in six months so that runway 1B can be in operation by the Lunar New Year in February.
Runway 1B has been seriously damaged after 16 years of operation. Runway 1A is of better quality thanks to an upgrade six years ago.