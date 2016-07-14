The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
News
Ha Tinh digs up another Formosa waste dumping site
By
Duc Hung
July 14, 2016 | 09:21 pm GMT+7
The waste was uncovered at another landfill near a tourism hot spot in Ha Tinh Province.
Full screen
Auto play
0
of
0
Phát hiện chất thải của Formosa trên đất liền
Nhiều cán bộ Hà Tĩnh bị khiển trách do liên quan sự cố Formosa
Sở Tài nguyên và Môi trường Hà Tĩnh tự kiểm điểm sau sự cố Formosa
Phát hiện 60 tấn rác thải nằm gần nhà máy Formosa
Hà Tĩnh yêu cầu 5 cơ quan kiểm điểm vụ chôn lấp chất thải của Formosa
See more
Tags:
Formosa
waste
Thien Cam
tourist site
landfill
environment disaster
Read more
Vietnam calls on China not to complicate maritime issues
International ruling has Southeast Asia divided on China, yet again
Vietnam denounces China sending aircraft to Spratly Islands
Missing Vietnamese fisherman returns home after surviving Thai shooting incident
Circus group responsible for targeting plane with laser: Vietnam police
3 dead as diphtheria outbreak grips southern Vietnam
End of an era for Indochina's former mega-factory
Ho Chi Minh City to invest $255 mln on Dong Nai bridge connection
Reading:
Ha Tinh digs up another Formosa waste dumping site
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World