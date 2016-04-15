The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
News
Drug users stage massive breakout from rehab center
By
Phuoc Tuan, Xuan Thang
April 15, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
After destroying the rehab's cement wall, over 400 patients escaped by climbing over two 1.5 meter barbed wire fences using blankets.
Full screen
Auto play
0
of
0
Tags:
rehab
drug user
police
escape
Read more
Hundreds of climate refugees flood to Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam reform: companies to have more equal standing with government in science
Food safety offenders may face up to 20 years imprisonment
UNDP launches million dollar initiative to reduce chemical risks
Anti-corruption officials want to tighten noose on cash transactions
Vietnam demands withdrawal of Chinese military aircraft from Paracel Islands
NA centrally-nominated candidates get the all clear at third consultation round
Naval forces rescue thirsty locals in parched Mekong Delta
Reading:
Drug users stage massive breakout from rehab center
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World