Drug users stage massive breakout from rehab center

By Phuoc Tuan, Xuan Thang   April 15, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
After destroying the rehab's cement wall, over 400 patients escaped by climbing over two 1.5 meter barbed wire fences using blankets.
