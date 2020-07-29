VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

By Nguyen Dong, Gia Chinh   July 29, 2020 | 05:39 pm GMT+7
Life in Da Nang City has ground to a halt with streets empty and transport suspended since Tuesday.
Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

Dragon Bridge, a symbol of Da Nang, is virtually deserted Tuesday, the first day of a 15-day social distancing period, which bans gatherings of over two people and requires citizens to keep a minimum distance of two meters in public and only go out for emergency reasons.

Da Nang, a city of 1.1 million and a busy tourist hub, is now the country's largest novel coronavirus hotspot, with 26 mysterious community transmissions reported over the past five days.

Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

Usually-crowded My Khe Beach has no visitors at 10 a.m. Tuesday as the city suspended all tourist services.

Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

Buses line a parking lot at the foot of Thuan Phuoc Bridge in Hai Chau District after public transport services, including flights, ceased operating on Tuesday.

Over 300 tourists remain trapped across Da Nang.

Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

Staff clean Da Nang Train Station at 11 a.m.

Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

Tran Viet Lanh (pictured) has closed his bar on To Ngoc Van Street in Thanh Khe District.

“Business dropped several days before the 15-day social distancing order hit. I was anxious after community transmissions kept being reported," he said.

Restaurants, drink stalls and street food eateries across Da Nang may currently only provide takeaway services.

Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

A medic disinfects an alley on Le Huu Trac Street in Son Tra District where a 71-year-woman was confirmed infected on Tuesday morning.

Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

People are required to wear masks when going out.

Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

Police in Thanh Khe District remind a coffee shop to cease trading to prevent large crowds from gathering.

Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

Army officers on Hai Phong Street, around 400 meters from Da Nang Hospital, help deliver medical supplies to the hospital.

Da Nang Hospital, Hospital C and Da Nang Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital, visited by the patients prior to being diagnosed with Covid-19, have been locked down.

Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

Hai Phong Street near Da Nang Hospital is deserted on Tuesday night.

Tens of thousands of tourists have left Da Nang on recent days, about 18,000 to Ho Chi Minh City, and 15,000 to 20,000 to Hanoi.

Officials have warned of more infections in other localities across Vietnam.

Related News:

Tags:

Da Nang

social distancing campaign

semi-lockdown

Covid-19

coronavirus

tourism hotspot

 

Read more

Da Nang closes all eateries as people flout social distancing rules

Vietnam brings 129 Covid-19 patients home from Equatorial Guinea

Vietnam reports nine more Covid-19 cases related to Da Nang outbreak

Vietnam confirms four new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam mulls prolonging night-time entertainment in major cities to boost economy

Saigon hospital stops receiving patients, hotel shuts over suspected Covid-19 cases

Vietnam gets $348 mln Japan loan to improve maritime patrol capability

Hanoi pizza restaurant shut as worker suspected to have Covid-19

 
go to top