Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

Dragon Bridge, a symbol of Da Nang, is virtually deserted Tuesday, the first day of a 15-day social distancing period, which bans gatherings of over two people and requires citizens to keep a minimum distance of two meters in public and only go out for emergency reasons.

Da Nang, a city of 1.1 million and a busy tourist hub, is now the country's largest novel coronavirus hotspot, with 26 mysterious community transmissions reported over the past five days.