Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

Dragon Bridge, a symbol of Da Nang, is virtually deserted Tuesday, the first day of a 15-day social distancing period, which bans gatherings of over two people and requires citizens to keep a minimum distance of two meters in public and only go out for emergency reasons.
Da Nang, a city of 1.1 million and a busy tourist hub, is now the country's largest novel coronavirus hotspot, with 26 mysterious community transmissions reported over the past five days.
Usually-crowded My Khe Beach has no visitors at 10 a.m. Tuesday as the city suspended all tourist services.
Buses line a parking lot at the foot of Thuan Phuoc Bridge in Hai Chau District after public transport services, including flights, ceased operating on Tuesday.
Over 300 tourists remain trapped across Da Nang.
Tran Viet Lanh (pictured) has closed his bar on To Ngoc Van Street in Thanh Khe District.
“Business dropped several days before the 15-day social distancing order hit. I was anxious after community transmissions kept being reported," he said.
Restaurants, drink stalls and street food eateries across Da Nang may currently only provide takeaway services.
A medic disinfects an alley on Le Huu Trac Street in Son Tra District where a 71-year-woman was confirmed infected on Tuesday morning.
Police in Thanh Khe District remind a coffee shop to cease trading to prevent large crowds from gathering.
Army officers on Hai Phong Street, around 400 meters from Da Nang Hospital, help deliver medical supplies to the hospital.
Da Nang Hospital, Hospital C and Da Nang Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital, visited by the patients prior to being diagnosed with Covid-19, have been locked down.