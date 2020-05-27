Plays that took a midfielder to Vietnam Golden Ball award

Dung (R) started off 2019 by playing for the national team in January at the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 26-year-old midfielder played well in a 2-3 defeat against Iraq (pictured). Later, Vietnam lost 0-2 to Iran but beat Yemen 2-0 to proceed as one of the best third-placed teams in the group stage.
In the knockout rounds, Dung (L) continued to play a vital role when Vietnam beat Jordan in the penalty shootout in round of 16 and in the 0-1 defeat against Japan (pictured) in the quarterfinals. Vietnam finished as one of the top eight teams in the tournament.
The second tournament of the national team, King’s Cup in Thailand in June, marked another great performance by Dung (number 16), contributing to the 1-0 win of Vietnam over the host. In the final, Vietnam lost the cup to Curacao in a penalty shootout. Dung didn’t play this match.
On the club level, Dung (R) bossed the midfield for Hanoi FC in a season in which the team reached the AFC Cup’s inter-zone finals.
In V. League 1, Dung (L) and Hanoi FC won the competition with five rounds left, a record for the league. Hanoi also completed a double when they clinched the National Cup.
Back on the national team, Vietnam performed surprisingly well in group G of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers with an unbeaten streak of three wins and two draws. Dung (L) was the most important link in the midfield for all five games.
In SEA Games 30, the U22 teams were allowed to add two players above 22 to their squad. Coach Park Hang-seo selected Dung (C) and Nguyen Trong Hoang for the tournament. With his experience, Dung was the commander of the midfield which helped Vietnam top group B and beat Cambodia in the semifinals to advance to the last game.
In the SEA Games final, where he captained the team, Dung shone once again. Beside controlling the midfield’s tempo, he also scored a goal in Vietnam’s 3-0 victory against Indonesia.
The SEA Games 30 gold medal was the first in the history of Vietnamese football and a perfect ending for an eventful 2019 for the nation in general and Dung in particular.