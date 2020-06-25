VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Medical team sparks scuffle in V. League 1 game

By Duc Dong   June 25, 2020 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Hanoi FC players were involved in heated arguments with Becamex Binh Duong players and the medical team in an away match on Wednesday.
Medical team sparks scuffle in V. League 1 game

In the 85th minute Hanoi FC were leading 1-0 thanks to a penalty when three of their players were injured.

Medical team sparks scuffle in V. League 1 game

The medical team at the Go Dau Stadium in the southern Binh Duong Province, the home ground of Becamex Binh Duong, rushed to the pitch to get the injured players out as soon as possible since the home team had only a few minutes to find an equalizer.

Medical team sparks scuffle in V. League 1 game

The medical staff threw Nguyen Tuan Anh roughly on a stretcher, causing the player more pain.

Medical team sparks scuffle in V. League 1 game

Midfielder Nguyen Thanh Luong (L), who was on the bench, saw the incident and ran on to the field, enraged. Nguyen Quang Hai (R) also came to assist.

Medical team sparks scuffle in V. League 1 game

Hai, with his forehead bandaged due to a previous injury, has heated words with the medical staff.

Medical team sparks scuffle in V. League 1 game

Binh Duong's Tong Anh Ty and Nguyen Tien Linh and the Hanoi coaching team then joined the fray. Hai’s teammates stopped him before a fight could break out.

Medical team sparks scuffle in V. League 1 game

The argument heated as Linh was grasped by his neck by a Hanoi player.

Medical team sparks scuffle in V. League 1 game

Thanh Luong said after the game: “Those who carry the stretcher must respect and take good care of injured players. I was angry and I entered the field to tell them that they shouldn’t behave like that.”

Medical team sparks scuffle in V. League 1 game

After a few minutes the game resumed. Hanoi scored one more goal to win 2-0.

Related News:

Tags:

Hanoi FC

Becamex Binh Duong

V. League 1

scuffle

football

Vietnam

sports

medical support

 

Read more

Vietnamese defender not on Dutch club release list, talks ongoing

V. League 1 champion to directly qualify for AFC Champions League

Vietnam eyes Women's World Cup debut in Australia, New Zealand

Vietnamese striker’s goal voted most acrobatic in AFC Cup history

Hanoi FC tops in squad value

Vietnam coach rated second best of decade in Southeast Asia

Vietnamese attacker leads vote for best acrobatic AFC Cup goal

AFF Cup format to remain unchanged despite Vietnam suggestion

 
go to top