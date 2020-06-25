Medical team sparks scuffle in V. League 1 game

In the 85th minute Hanoi FC were leading 1-0 thanks to a penalty when three of their players were injured.
The medical team at the Go Dau Stadium in the southern Binh Duong Province, the home ground of Becamex Binh Duong, rushed to the pitch to get the injured players out as soon as possible since the home team had only a few minutes to find an equalizer.
Midfielder Nguyen Thanh Luong (L), who was on the bench, saw the incident and ran on to the field, enraged. Nguyen Quang Hai (R) also came to assist.
Binh Duong's Tong Anh Ty and Nguyen Tien Linh and the Hanoi coaching team then joined the fray. Hai’s teammates stopped him before a fight could break out.
Thanh Luong said after the game: “Those who carry the stretcher must respect and take good care of injured players. I was angry and I entered the field to tell them that they shouldn’t behave like that.”