Seven culinary highs from northern Vietnam mountains

Grilled chicken in bamboo tube

A famous dish of the Thai ethnic minority people in several northwestern provinces, the dish features chicken that is marinated with mac khen, a signature pepper used in the region, for about an hour and then placed in a hollow bamboo section.

The chef closes the section with dong leaves (phrynium placentarium) for added flavor before grilling the tube. The meat comes out tender in a golden color with a blend of aromas imparted to it by the bamboo and the leaves.