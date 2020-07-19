Rice paper making under scorching central Vietnam sun

At 7 a.m., Mai Thi Bau, 57, stokes the stove and starts work. Her family produces rice paper combining tapioca starch, salt and black sesame. Today, some households add extra seasoning and chili.

Bau produces about 300 rice papers a day. She said sitting beside the fire for years has affected her health. "You can sit down during this job, but it’s still much heavier than working outside."