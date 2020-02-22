Million-dollar Hanoi ring roads to open by year end

The 5 kilometer Nga Tu So Intersection – Vinh Tuy Bridge elevated road, connecting the downtown districts of Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung, is 80 percent complete.
Up to 10 meters above ground, construction started in April 2018, with a cost of VND9.4 trillion ($405 million).
A leading tributary near Nga Tu So Intersection could open within a month to lessen rush hour traffic.
Movable scaffolding is employed to install beams, costing less time and money than traditional methods.
Hundreds of houses remain to be torn down to make space for the road, with about two kilometers yet to be cleared.
The elevated Mai Dich – Thang Long road, which runs 5.4 kilometers northward from Mai Dich Overpass in Cau Giay District to Thang Long Bridge, is set to welcome traffic later this year.
The project, now 70 percent complete, costs VND5.34 trillion ($230 million), drawn from Japanese Official Development Assistance.