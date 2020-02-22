VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Million-dollar Hanoi ring roads to open by year end

By Ba Do, Giang Huy   February 22, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Two Hanoi elevated ring roads costing nearly VND15 trillion ($635 million) are set to open to traffic by the end of 2020.
Million-dollar Hanoi ring roads to open by year end

The 5 kilometer Nga Tu So Intersection – Vinh Tuy Bridge elevated road, connecting the downtown districts of Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung, is 80 percent complete.

Million-dollar Hanoi ring roads to open by year end

Up to 10 meters above ground, construction started in April 2018, with a cost of VND9.4 trillion ($405 million).

Million-dollar Hanoi ring roads to open by year end

A leading tributary near Nga Tu So Intersection could open within a month to lessen rush hour traffic.

Million-dollar Hanoi ring roads to open by year end

Movable scaffolding is employed to install beams, costing less time and money than traditional methods.

Million-dollar Hanoi ring roads to open by year end

Hundreds of houses remain to be torn down to make space for the road, with about two kilometers yet to be cleared.

Million-dollar Hanoi ring roads to open by year end

The elevated Mai Dich – Thang Long road, which runs 5.4 kilometers northward from Mai Dich Overpass in Cau Giay District to Thang Long Bridge, is set to welcome traffic later this year.

Million-dollar Hanoi ring roads to open by year end

The project, now 70 percent complete, costs VND5.34 trillion ($230 million), drawn from Japanese Official Development Assistance.

Million-dollar Hanoi ring roads to open by year end

Beams are molded off-site before installation.

Million-dollar Hanoi ring roads to open by year end

Fences below the road cordon off an area set aside for a new sewage system.

Million-dollar Hanoi ring roads to open by year end

The road will commence operation in December, four months later than planned. It is set to ease traffic in Cau Giay, one of the capital’s major business districts.

Tags: Vietnam Hanoi belt roads million dollar belt roads Hanoi elevated roads 2020 Hanoi major project Hanoi infrastructure Hanoi roads to be completed 2020
Read more

Gold prices hit 7-year high

Banking sector a drag in VN-Index losing session

Coronavirus plight sees 300 placebos seized

VN-Index surges one percent, led by blue chips

State-owned enterprises more profitable after privatization: report

Saigon metro to test run in Q3

VN-Index ends three-session losing streak

Transport sector enters slow lane due to coronavirus

 
go to top