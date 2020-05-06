The last book restorer of Saigon

At the age of 15 he learned how to restore books while working for a printing press owned by his friend’s family. Then, after finishing high school in 1978, he did not go to university and instead went to work for a press owned by a cooperative, where he bound new books and restored old ones.

He says: “When I was two years old polio damaged my right leg permanently. I chose the career of bookbinding because it was appropriate considering my health condition.”