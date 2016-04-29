Photographer's eye: Motorcycle stories

Southeast Asia’s climate makes it easy to ride a motorcycle all year long. We might ride various kinds of motorbikes for different reasons, but we all share the same roads.

In many of the more developed countries in the world, most people travel back and forth by car, or use public transportation. But in Southeast Asia, or more specifically, here in Hanoi, it is much more common to get around by motorbike or motorcycle. Everyone rides a bike here. Well, almost everyone.

Whether you were born in Hanoi, or on the other side of the planet, when you hit the road on the busy city streets during daytime traffic we all share a common bond and automatically become in tune with the beating pulse of this metropolis.

These are stories about everyday rides, weekend excursions, and much much more. Behind many of these photographs there is a much bigger story that is sometimes too lengthy to tell in simply several attached lines of text. But if you let your imagination go even deeper, you will start to see that these photographs are also about the small similarities and differences in all of us.

All photographs were part of exhibition Play Motorbike that took place at the end of 2015 in Hanoi. The exhibition was done under the generous patronage of The Czech Embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam.