Double take: Twins marry twins on same day in Ca Mau

By Phan Dương   May 16, 2016 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Guests who attended the weddings of identical twin brothers Diem Ky and Diem Phong, 22, in Ca Mau last week might have been unsure of which couple they should congratulate because not only were the grooms identical, so were the brides, Ngoc Huyen and Huyen Tran, 18.
