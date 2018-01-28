The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
PetroVietnam
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence
Former rising political star Dinh La Thang claims the government is responsible for losses amounting to $35 million.
Former oil honcho implicates ex-PM in massive Vietnam graft case
Dinh La Thang was chairman of PetroVietnam before his career took off as transport minister under PM Nguyen Tan ...
Fallen Vietnamese political star stands second trial for $35 million loss at PetroVietnam
Dinh La Thang has already been sentenced to 13 years behind bars for a separate graft case.
March 19, 2018 | 10:34 am GMT+7
Vietnam oil firm sells 5 percent interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil
The value of the deal was not disclosed.
March 17, 2018 | 11:29 am GMT+7
Vietnam's runaway oil exec appeals second life sentence for embezzlement
Trinh Xuan Thanh claimed he did not commit embezzlement as convicted by the Hanoi court last month.
March 01, 2018 | 09:52 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery ready for start-up from Feb. 28
The 200,000 barrel-per-day Nghi Son plant along with Dung Quat will help Vietnam meet 80 percent of its fuel demand.
February 27, 2018 | 08:56 am GMT+7
Former PetroVietnam chief to stand 2nd trial for role in banking graft case in March
Dinh La Thang is facing another 10-20 years in prison for his role in the infamous multi-million-dollar graft case at OceanBank.
February 24, 2018 | 08:48 am GMT+7
PetroVietnam withdraws US loan application for coal-fired power project: NY Times
It's unclear whether the move was influenced by international pressure to end funding for coal plants to limit carbon emissions.
February 12, 2018 | 05:07 pm GMT+7
Runaway bigwig receives second life sentence as PetroVietnam purge continues
Trinh Xuan Thanh has been found guilty for losses worth millions of dollars at the energy giant's real estate unit.
February 05, 2018 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s former oil execs appeal jail terms in landmark corruption case
Dinh La Thang said his 13-year sentence was ‘too harsh’ while the runaway Trinh Xuan Thanh said he did not commit the convicted crimes.
February 03, 2018 | 01:19 pm GMT+7
Runaway bigwig's second trial suspended pending verification in Vietnam
Prosecutors have asked for more time to look into one of the companies Trinh Xuan Thanh was involved with.
January 28, 2018 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s runaway bigwig stands second trial for embezzlement
The hearing comes just two days after Trinh Xuan Thanh was sentenced to life for causing million-dollar losses at PetroVietnam.
January 24, 2018 | 10:21 am GMT+7
Runaway oil exec sentenced to life as PetroVietnam corruption trial wraps up
Trinh Xuan Thanh's former boss at the oil giant, Dinh La Thang, was given 13 years behind bars for mismanagement.
January 22, 2018 | 11:34 am GMT+7
Runaway oil exec asks for time with family in Germany as PetroVietnam verdict looms
His former boss Dinh La Thang also pleaded to be with his sick father before serving his sentence.
January 17, 2018 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
PetroVietnam corruption trial: Defense lawyers battle allegations in week 1
A summary of the main clashes between prosecutors and defendants at the trial of fallen political figures.
January 16, 2018 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter