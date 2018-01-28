VnExpress International
Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Former rising political star Dinh La Thang claims the government is responsible for losses amounting to $35 million.

Former oil honcho implicates ex-PM in massive Vietnam graft case

Dinh La Thang was chairman of PetroVietnam before his career took off as transport minister under PM Nguyen Tan ...

Fallen Vietnamese political star stands second trial for $35 million loss at PetroVietnam

Dinh La Thang has already been sentenced to 13 years behind bars for a separate graft case.
March 19, 2018 | 10:34 am GMT+7

Vietnam oil firm sells 5 percent interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil

The value of the deal was not disclosed.
March 17, 2018 | 11:29 am GMT+7

Vietnam's runaway oil exec appeals second life sentence for embezzlement

Trinh Xuan Thanh claimed he did not commit embezzlement as convicted by the Hanoi court last month.
March 01, 2018 | 09:52 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's Nghi Son oil refinery ready for start-up from Feb. 28

The 200,000 barrel-per-day Nghi Son plant along with Dung Quat will help Vietnam meet 80 percent of its fuel demand.
February 27, 2018 | 08:56 am GMT+7

Former PetroVietnam chief to stand 2nd trial for role in banking graft case in March

Dinh La Thang is facing another 10-20 years in prison for his role in the infamous multi-million-dollar graft case at OceanBank.
February 24, 2018 | 08:48 am GMT+7

PetroVietnam withdraws US loan application for coal-fired power project: NY Times

It's unclear whether the move was influenced by international pressure to end funding for coal plants to limit carbon emissions.
February 12, 2018 | 05:07 pm GMT+7

Runaway bigwig receives second life sentence as PetroVietnam purge continues

Trinh Xuan Thanh has been found guilty for losses worth millions of dollars at the energy giant's real estate unit.
February 05, 2018 | 11:43 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s former oil execs appeal jail terms in landmark corruption case

Dinh La Thang said his 13-year sentence was ‘too harsh’ while the runaway Trinh Xuan Thanh said he did not commit the convicted crimes.
February 03, 2018 | 01:19 pm GMT+7

Runaway bigwig's second trial suspended pending verification in Vietnam

Prosecutors have asked for more time to look into one of the companies Trinh Xuan Thanh was involved with.
January 28, 2018 | 03:16 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s runaway bigwig stands second trial for embezzlement

The hearing comes just two days after Trinh Xuan Thanh was sentenced to life for causing million-dollar losses at PetroVietnam.
January 24, 2018 | 10:21 am GMT+7

Runaway oil exec sentenced to life as PetroVietnam corruption trial wraps up

Trinh Xuan Thanh's former boss at the oil giant, Dinh La Thang, was given 13 years behind bars for mismanagement.
January 22, 2018 | 11:34 am GMT+7

Runaway oil exec asks for time with family in Germany as PetroVietnam verdict looms

His former boss Dinh La Thang also pleaded to be with his sick father before serving his sentence.
January 17, 2018 | 03:13 pm GMT+7

PetroVietnam corruption trial: Defense lawyers battle allegations in week 1

A summary of the main clashes between prosecutors and defendants at the trial of fallen political figures.
January 16, 2018 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
