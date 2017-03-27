The most read Vietnamese newspaper
UN suffers worst DR Congo attack as 15 peacekeepers killed
This is the worst attack on UN peacekeepers in the organization's recent history.
Vietnamese peacekeepers reveal reality of South Sudan conflict
They recall their work in a country where 10-year-old boys know how to fire an AK.