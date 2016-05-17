VnExpress International
Vietnam to build $15 million park in memory of My Lai massacre

504 unnamed civilians were slaughtered by U.S. troops on that fateful day in 1968.

No Syria peace without answers on thousands of detainees: activists

Since the Syrian war erupted in 2011, tens of thousands have been arrested or forcibly disappeared across the ...

Through exercise, girls in South Sudan learn about peace and self-worth

A girls-only sports club is helping to foster team spirit and hopes to promote peace in a country divided by conflict.
June 29, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7

Colombian president wins Nobel Prize for peace efforts

Colombia rebels' archfoe turned peacemaker.
October 07, 2016 | 04:39 pm GMT+7

Myanmar fighting undermines Suu Kyi peace talks: rebels

Continuing fighting is undermining Aung San Suu Kyi's drive for lasting peace in Myanmar, rebel leaders said they cautiously welcomed her new civilian-led talks.
July 18, 2016 | 03:59 pm GMT+7

Vietnam slow to deliver promised peacekeeping contributions: U.N.

Of the 46 countries that have pledged to provide resources to maintain United Nations peace operations, 14 have failed completely or only partially kept their promises.
June 19, 2016 | 02:24 pm GMT+7

Fighting bombs with straw hats: how a generation of Vietnamese children survived

War affects all walks of life and children are not spared from its cruelty, but a generation of Vietnamese kids survived the bombardment thanks to the humble hat.
June 03, 2016 | 05:54 pm GMT+7

Syrian opposition negotiator quits after peace talks' failure

The chief peace negotiator of Syria's mainstream opposition said on Sunday he was resigning over the failure of the U.N.- backed Geneva peace talks to bring a political settlement ...
May 30, 2016 | 09:58 am GMT+7

Da Lat: Five places under the falls and above the clouds

Known as the City of Eternal Spring and the City of Flowers, Da Lat is an ideal place for those looking for a romantic relaxing getaway with its winding streets, picturesque ...
May 20, 2016 | 03:42 pm GMT+7

Philippines incoming president offers olive branch, posts to rebels

Philippines President - Elect Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he would pursue peace talks with Marxist guerrillas and as an olive branch would offer government roles to the ...
May 17, 2016 | 09:07 am GMT+7
 
