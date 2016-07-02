VnExpress International
India-Vietnam Solidarity Committee calls on China to respect Hague ruling

The committee said India is also a victim of China’s unilateralism.

Vietnam speaks up as ruling on Philippines-China case nears

Vietnam said it hopes the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the Hague will issue a fair and objective ...
 
