VnExpress International
Paris Agreement
Rising seas could displace millions in Vietnam: UN
The Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming at 1.5 C by the end of the century is ‘extremely unlikely.’
Global 2pct rise in CO2 'giant leap backwards for humankind'
Global commitments made in Paris to reduce emissions are still not being matched by actions.'
Trump on 'wrong side of history' on climate: Ban Ki-moon
'I am deeply concerned about what President Trump has declared that the U.S. is withdrawing from this Paris agreement.'
October 24, 2017 | 08:45 am GMT+7
Trump tells 'confidants' U.S. will leave Paris climate deal-Axios
Trump said in a Twitter post he would make a decision on whether to support the agreement next week.
May 28, 2017 | 08:42 am GMT+7
Trump team divided over Paris climate agreement
Senior adviser Steve Bannon wants to quit but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Trump's favorite daughter don't.
March 04, 2017 | 09:17 am GMT+7
Under Trump shadow, climate talks set 2018 deadline to agree rules
'Not one country has said that if President Trump pulls the United States out of Paris, they will follow him.'
November 19, 2016 | 04:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnam ratifies Paris Agreement on climate change
The country has kept pace with the global momentum to deal with climate change.
November 05, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Facing donors, Vietnam urged to rethink coal-fueled growth
International partners say what Vietnam desperately needs is better policy.
October 27, 2016 | 01:00 am GMT+7