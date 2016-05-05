VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Paralympian
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

German paralympian to use 3D-printed prosthesis in Rio

German Paralympian Denise Schindler tests a 3D-printed prosthesis, hoping to use it at the Rio Olympics in summer.
 
go to top