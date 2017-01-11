The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Paracels
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam backs efforts to calm troubled waters after US warship sails near China-occupied island
The U.S. patrol was designed to challenge China's 'excessive maritime claims' in the area.
US warship sails near islands Beijing occupies in troubled waters: officials
A guided-missile destroyer carried out maneuvering operations that challenged 'excessive maritime claims' near the ...
Vietnam protests over Chinese live-fire drill in seized island
The objection came just several days after Hanoi bristled at Beijing’s military exercises in the Gulf of Tonkin.
September 05, 2017 | 08:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese in Germany protest China's militarization of contested waters
Over 100 protesters gathered to condemn China's actions in the Spratly and Paracel archipelagos.
April 25, 2017 | 08:45 am GMT+7
Vietnam speaks up after Chinese banks branch out on seized island
'…any move conducted by foreign countries in the area without Vietnam’s permission is illegal.'
February 09, 2017 | 08:34 pm GMT+7
Old map seen as proof of Vietnam’s sovereignty over islands
The 1827 map depicts Vietnam’s central coastline with the offshore Paracel Islands clearly shown.
January 11, 2017 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
Japanese submarine to visit Philippines, escort ships to Vietnam
A Japanese submarine will make a port call in the Philippines for the first time in 15 years while accompanying naval ships will visit Vietnam's Cam Ranh Bay for the first time ...
March 17, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter