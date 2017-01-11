VnExpress International
Tag Paracels
Vietnam backs efforts to calm troubled waters after US warship sails near China-occupied island

The U.S. patrol was designed to challenge China's 'excessive maritime claims' in the area.

US warship sails near islands Beijing occupies in troubled waters: officials

A guided-missile destroyer carried out maneuvering operations that challenged 'excessive maritime claims' near the ...

Vietnam protests over Chinese live-fire drill in seized island

The objection came just several days after Hanoi bristled at Beijing’s military exercises in the Gulf of Tonkin.
September 05, 2017 | 08:54 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese in Germany protest China's militarization of contested waters

Over 100 protesters gathered to condemn China's actions in the Spratly and Paracel archipelagos.
April 25, 2017 | 08:45 am GMT+7

Vietnam speaks up after Chinese banks branch out on seized island

'…any move conducted by foreign countries in the area without Vietnam’s permission is illegal.'
February 09, 2017 | 08:34 pm GMT+7

Old map seen as proof of Vietnam’s sovereignty over islands

The 1827 map depicts Vietnam’s central coastline with the offshore Paracel Islands clearly shown.
January 11, 2017 | 04:16 pm GMT+7

Japanese submarine to visit Philippines, escort ships to Vietnam

A Japanese submarine will make a port call in the Philippines for the first time in 15 years while accompanying naval ships will visit Vietnam's Cam Ranh Bay for the first time ...
March 17, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
 
