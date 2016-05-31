The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Paracel Islands
Vietnamese rescue forces save Filipino sailor from heart attack
The sailor is now safe and sound at a hospital in central Vietnam.
Vietnam to deploy more vessels to protect fishermen amid Chinese fishing ban
Surveillance ships will have plenty to keep their eyes on as tensions mount once again in the troubled waters.
US Navy to continue S.China Sea patrols despite Duterte: analysts
The latest U.S. announcemnt comes on the heels of more 'troubling rhetoric' from the new president of the Philippines.
October 23, 2016 | 02:28 pm GMT+7
China denies Vietnamese fishing boats shelter on Paracel Islands
The islands are traditional fishing grounds for Vietnamese fishermen.
August 15, 2016 | 11:12 am GMT+7
First typhoon of the year to hit northern Vietnam tonight
Northern provinces are battening down the hatches with heavy rain expected.
July 27, 2016 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Chinese vessels sink Vietnamese fishing boat near Paracel Islands
Chinese ships even stopped another Vietnamese fishing boat from rescuing the fishermen at sea.
July 10, 2016 | 09:05 pm GMT+7
Da Nang names new school after Paracel Islands in act of sovereignty
The central city of Da Nang has decided to name a new public secondary school after Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago that is currently illegally occupied by China.
May 31, 2016 | 11:39 am GMT+7
