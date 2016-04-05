VnExpress International
Panama Papers report alleges NZ prime place for rich to hide money

Wealthy Latin Americans are using secretive, tax-free New Zealand shelf companies and trusts to help channel funds around the world, according to a ...

Panama Papers: Investigators raids Mossack Fonseca property, seizes shredded papers

 Panamanian investigators on Friday raided a property used by Mossack Fonseca, the law firm at the center of a ...

Venezuela indicts businessman implicated in Panama Papers

Venezuelan prosecutors have indicted local businessman Josmel Velasquez on charges of money laundering and criminal association as part of an investigation that followed local ...
April 21, 2016 | 08:34 am GMT+7

UK's Cameron releases tax records in attempt to calm Panama Papers storm

British Prime Minister David Cameron took the unusual step on Sunday of publishing his tax records to try to end days of questions about his personal wealth caused by the mention ...
April 10, 2016 | 06:24 pm GMT+7

Panama not planning to retaliate over French move on Panama Papers

Panama will focus on diplomacy with France following a standoff over a mass data leak dubbed the "Panama Papers," President Juan Carlos Varela said after speaking with his French ...
April 09, 2016 | 11:09 am GMT+7

Cameron admits having held stake in father's offshore trust

British Prime Minister David Cameron says he held a stake in a Panamanian trust set up by his late father, who was named in the leaked "Panama Papers".
April 08, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7

Money and power: China's link to Panama Papers firm

Long before the Panama Papers leaks put law firm Mossack Fonseca on front pages around the world, the company was already well known among a certain class of Chinese investor.
April 08, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7

Cameron, Argentina's Macri caught in Panama Papers swirl

The storm unleashed by the so-called Panama Papers continued to swirl Thursday as British Prime Minister David Cameron admitted benefiting from his father's offshore trust and ...
April 08, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7

Iceland's leader resigns, first casualty of Panama Papers

Iceland's Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson resigned on Tuesday, becoming the first casualty of leaked documents from a Panamanian law firm which have shone a spotlight ...
April 06, 2016 | 09:03 am GMT+7

Panama law firm says data hack was external, files complaint

The Panamanian lawyer at the center of a data leak scandal that has embarrassed a clutch of world leaders said on Tuesday his firm was a victim of a hack from outside the company, ...
April 06, 2016 | 08:49 am GMT+7

Panama to launch criminal probe of 'Panama Papers'

PANAMA CITY - The state prosecutor's office in Panama said Monday it will launch an investigation into revelations contained in a massive data leak of a law firm that created ...
April 05, 2016 | 08:25 am GMT+7
 
